In the early hours of March 6, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle that didn't appear to have a license plate, and the temporary tag was reportedly in poor, faded condition.
According to police, the deputy and the suspect vehicle slowed down briefly before accelerating at high speed.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the middle of Dayton Boulevard.
Police say the occupants failed to obey verbal commands, were removed from the vehicle, and taken into custody.
A total of three occupants in the vehicle were later identified as Lucas Delvalle (Driver), Julius Delvalle (Passenger), and Crystal Phillips (Passenger), who were all found to have existing warrants out of Hamilton County.
When removing the occupants from the vehicle, a large cloud of green powder filled the air, and green powder was all over the occupant's clothes.
When deputies asked what the substance was, one of the passengers stated it was Fentanyl.
A thorough search of the vehicle could not be completed due to the amount of powder covering the interior.
Deputies were able to secure a container that had approximately 1.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl inside. Deputies also secured possible narcotic-related pills that are believed to be pressed Fentanyl.
All three vehicle occupants were transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on their existing warrants and original charges.
The vehicle was towed to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Impound Lot to search the vehicle safely.
This incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time. Stay with Local 3 for updates.