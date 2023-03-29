Friday, March 31, Sheriff Austin Garrett and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputy Unit will host the inaugural graduation ceremony for the HCSO's newly reinstituted DARE Program at East Hamilton Middle School.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp will join Sheriff Austin Garrett in the graduation ceremony.
The inaugural graduation class signifies the successful culmination of the first DARE Program hosted by the HCSO in our public school system in over two decades.
Approximately 80 students will be graduating from the program.
DARE, originally founded in 1983, is a law enforcement-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.
The modern national DARE Program aims to teach millions of children the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs and gangs and lead lives free from substance abuse and violence. There is also a mental health component incorporated into the program.
"As part of my vision as Sheriff, I am pleased to see this program reinstituted in our public schools. My administration understands the value of this safety program and the importance it plays in not only reducing drug addiction in children, but the many other important lessons and values it teaches our young people. With the unprecedented number of overdose deaths we are seeing across our state and our nation, along with the increase in juvenile violence, there could not be a more important time to reinstitute the DARE Program in our local schools. We must give our young people the tools they need to educate themselves about the dangers of illegal and prescription drug abuse and avoiding peer pressure by promoting respectful conduct, civility, and behavior," stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.
East Hamilton Middle School and Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts were selected last year in September as the program's pilot locations because their assigned School Resource Deputies proactively requested to undergo the extensive training required to become certified DARE Instructors.