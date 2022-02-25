The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and School Resource Deputy Units arrested a student at Howard High School on Thursday.
18-year-old Sani’h Deshawn Jenkins was added yesterday to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted.
After receiving information regarding the Howard High School student's whereabouts, Jenkins was taken into custody without incident.
Jenkins is wanted for Robbery and Theft of Property by the Chattanooga Police Department. Any questions regarding Jenkins’ original charges should be directed to the Chattanooga Police Department.
No further details are available at this time.