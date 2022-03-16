There is now the potential that time will stay on Daylight Saving Time (DST) year-round.
Currently, DST runs from mid-March to early November or almost 8 months. Standard Time (ST) is then for about 4 months from early November to mid-March
Thus, it’s a shorter period of the year that will be affected by this possible change to DST permanently.
Keep in mind, no matter what, winter days will always be shorter with less daylight. Daylight Saving Time simply shifts the light to the evening, and Standard Time shifts light to the morning.
Locally, we have two time zones. East Tennessee, NW Georgia, and Cherokee County in North Carolina are on the western edge of the Eastern Time zone. Because these communities are on the western edge, there are naturally later sunrises and sunsets compared to locations on the eastern side of the Eastern Time zone.
The Cumberland Plateau & NE Alabama are on the eastern edge of the Central Time zone. They naturally have earlier sunrises & sunsets compared to areas farther west in the Central Time zone.
Focusing on the winter months that could change, here’s what would happen in Chattanooga.
The latest winter sunrise will change from 7:49am Standard Time to 8:49am Daylight Standard Time, and the earliest sunset will go from 5:29pm ST to 6:29pm DST. Again, DST pushes the light to the evening.
One last thing to consider is twilight.
Sunrise and sunset are defined as the instant the upper rim of the sun appears or disappears on the horizon, respectively.
Twilight is additional light that we see when the sun is below the horizon. There are three types: civil, nautical, and astronomical. Civil is the brightest and provides enough light to do activities outside.
Here locally, there is about 25-30 minutes of civil twilight before sunrise & after sunset depending on the time of the year.
Thus, there will be light as early as approximately 8:25am for the latest sunrise days and until 6:55pm for the earliest sunset days in winter if the switch is made to Daylight Saving Time.
There will be a lot of opinions and dialogue in the coming weeks, but at least now you know the plain facts about the change to Daylight Saving Time all year.