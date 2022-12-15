Following the extreme cold and winter weather in February 2021, the Texas power grid suffered major failures. More than 4.5 million Texans were without power for several days, leading to billions of dollars in damage.
The Tennessee Valley could face an extended period of cold weather beginning next week, but Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) spokesperson Scott Brooks says that our power grid is up to the task.
"In February, where you saw peak demands and saw things like rolling blackouts in Texas. TVA has not and does not have those kinds of issues because we have a stable system and what we call the five 9's; 99.999% reliability," said Brooks.
TVA has a diverse energy portfolio ranging from nuclear, natural gas, coal, solar, and hydroelectric energy generating assets. These assets provide nearly 10-million people with electricity across seven states. The demand for electricity grows during periods of extreme temperatures, but TVA has always stood up to the task.
"Teens and maybe single digits for an extended period of time. That's when demand climbs up to around 30,000 megawatts. We get there a couple of times a year, but we have always been able to meet those demands," says Brooks.
As we enter the coldest period of the year, there are steps to take to ease the stress on the power grid. The first step is limiting usage during peak energy consumption periods.
"The peak periods during the winter are usually in the morning when it's the coldest, and your furnace is trying to warm you up for the rest of the day," says Brooks.
Properly insulating your home, avoiding the use of major appliances during peak periods, and lowering your thermostat a degree or two also help. These energy-saving tips can also save you a few bucks this winter season.