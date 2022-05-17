In the past year, Local 3 has been following three cases involving teachers who were arrested for inappropriate behavior with students.
Anthony Dye, the Executive Director for Children's Advocacy Center of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit said they are on track to see more cases in a year than ever before.
“Kids need to know that they are not alone. Child sexual abuse happens in every community. It probably happens in every neighborhood, and it can be prevented with more education and with more communication,” Dye said.
He said to watch for signs of a child is being sexually abused.
“Look for increased anxiety and depression, is your child being withdrawn, is your child trying too hard to please you,” he said.
Other signs can include withdrawing from friends or losing interest in school or extracurricular activities.
Physical signs include stomach pains, digestive problems, and headaches, and body cuts.
Dye said, “Have an open dialogue with your kids, be involved, and talk about their day."
Dye suggests that parents should check their child's phone to see the apps they are using and who they are talking to.
He said it is important for victims to speak up. “They carry this burden and even into adulthood if they're unable to talk about it, it is going to stay with them."
