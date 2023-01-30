It's been three days since the release of the body camera footage showing Tyre Nichols being fatally beaten by five Memphis Police Officers. The video has been widely spread online.
With just a cell phone, children have access to an endless amount of disturbing videos like the body camera footage of Tyre Nichols, which can leaving a lasting impact on their mental health.
Friday afternoon, the mother of Nichols expressed concern knowing the release of the bodycam video showing her son being beaten would be shown to the world.
"I've never seen the video but what I've heard is very horrific, very horrific. But any of you who have children, please don't let them see it," said Rowvaughn Wells during a press conference.
Licensed Mental Health Professional Katie Burns said the video is so damaging that people who watch it could show signs of PTSD.
"Watching that will raise our anxiety because it's far worse than a horror movie because it's an actual life that you're seeing end," she explained.
Hamilton County NAACP President Ann Pierre said as a mother she cried watching the video. She said this is not the first time kids have seen images like this, "it is a situation that has caused young black men particularly and now even some of the young black women problems over the years."
Burns said disturbing videos like this can leave a lasting negative impact on children.
"I deal with this often and what I start to see is they are coming in with nightmares, they're having visions of imagined dangers where they believe this could happen to them."
With the vast amount of social media sites it's hard to avoid shocking and harmful videos and images, that's why she said it's important to educate your children on protecting their eyes and brain.
Her three steps to talking to your child about intense topics are to; prepare, anticipate and listen.
"If we're prepared for this conversation, it helps us know what we might say or to know this could pop up or at anytime they could just ask, the other part it to anticipate the questions they might have or the feelings or anxiety, or they may say I'm never going to Memphis," she explained.
She said to also be a place where your children can share their fears and acknowledge that what they saw was terrifying.