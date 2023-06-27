Extreme heat often results in the highest number of annual deaths among weather-related hazards, according to Public Information Officer for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management Amy Maxwell.
"The body has to work overtime to get the body back to a normal temperature, which is 98 degrees," said Maxwell.
Muscle cramps, sweating, pale skin, weakness, dizziness, vomiting, and headaches are symptoms of heat exhaustion. Red skin, hot but not sweating, a rapid heart beat, dizziness and fainting are symptoms of a heat stroke which requires immediate attention.
"In those kinds of situations, it's so important to immediately call 911. And during that time while those first responders are responding, go ahead and bring them to a cool place. Continue to monitor them and give them sips of cold water and try to keep them cool as possible," said Maxwell.
In any case, if cooling measures are taken and symptoms continue for an hour, seek medical attention.
The Hamilton County office of Emergency Management has resources online along with recommending resources from ready.