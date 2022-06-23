One local family is proving they can make a change in the world by following a few simple rules to reduce their yearly waste.
Sadie and Zach McElrath began their journey in 2017 after learning about how someone was able to fit a years worth of waste into a mason jar.
They have not reached the mason jar status yet, but by following the rule of the five R's: Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot, the family has decreased their yearly waste to about one trash bin.
They say it started with steps like bringing reusable bags to the grocery store or bringing their thermos to a coffee shop to be filled instead of using the single use cup.
But to take it even further, the family makes sure to compost all of their left over food scraps.
"The impact of a landfill and our waste is ultimately affecting people, and as landfills grow and get bigger, there's not really a good solution, we're essentially passing this impact on to our children," said Zach McElrath.
