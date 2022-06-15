The high temperatures and humidity can create dangerous conditions across the Tennessee Valley.
CHI Memorial Family Nurse Practitioner Hillary Templeton said it's important to take precautions if you have to be outside in these temperatures.
"Make sure they are drinking plenty of fluids at home before they leave and then while they are out through the day," Templeton said.
She said it's important to make time for breaks inside or in the shade.
"They need to take frequent breaks as much as possible because we don't realize how much fluid we're losing through sweat especially when it's extremely hot like it's going to be," Templeton said.
"If you start feeling fatigued, light-headed, you're increasingly thirsty, you're just overall not feeling well, you could be leading to heat exhaustion, Templeton said.
She said loose, light-colored clothing can also help protect you from the sun.