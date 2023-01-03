One of the most popular weather radios, the Midland WR120, is commonly sold across the US and known for its reliability.
If you weren't able to get your radio programmed by the Hamilton County EMA during the Local 3 events, this guide is for you.
Before you get started, make sure you have the required 3 AA batteries to save your settings should the power go out. You'll also want to ensure you have the radio's AC power adapter plugged in as well.
Midland suggests that you program your radio for a single county (where you live), since the more you add, the more your radio goes off.
Midland's guide, for the WR120 only, explains how to program your radio for several different scenarios:
Who should program multiple counties?
Midland days that if the following statements apply to you, you should program additional counties:
- I live right on the county line
- I own property in an adjoining county
- I have family in an adjoining county
- I work in, or commute through an adjoining county
In this case, access the SET LOCATION menu, press SELECT, and arrow up to choose MULTIPLE, which will allow you to program your radio to receive alerts for MULTIPLE counties.
Note the counties you choose must be counties that are served by the same weather radio transmitter you are monitoring via the SET CHANNEL menu.
National Weather Service Tennessee Counties
National Weather Service Georgia Counties
National Weather Service Alabama Counties
National Weather Service North Carolina Counties
Sometimes you must pass on the option to add another county if it’s too far away and its warnings broadcast from a different transmitter. You could program that county into the radio, but you would never receive its warnings because it’s served by a different transmitter.
For MULTIPLE counties, always program your home county first.
- Press MENU, then arrow up to SET LOCATION.
- Press SELECT.
- Arrow up to MULTIPLE and press SELECT.
- When “01 SAME” appears on the screen, press SELECT.
- Arrow up to USA or CANADA, then press SELECT.
- Now arrow up or down through the alphabetical listing of states or provinces. Scroll through to find your home county and press SELECT.
- After this, you can program further counties into positions “02 SAME”, “03 SAME”, etc. by extending this programming process.
By programming your home county first, you allow yourself the option to turn off the extra counties by changing from MULTIPLE setting to SINGLE setting.
If warnings for your multiple counties become bothersome, go to menu option SET LOCATION, press SELECT, then arrow up to SINGLE and press SELECT. You have now told the radio to ignore extra counties and just alert you for the first county you programmed. Your home county.
The radios accept 25 county codes in slots labeled "01 SAME" to "25 SAME". There are no transmitters that serve that many counties, so if you are set on hearing everything for every county around you, use SET LOCATION and choose the ANY option. Programming the ANY setting makes the radio go off for any county the transmitter is alerting. This ANY option may be useful when you travel and are unsure of what county you are in, or if camping in the mountains and monitoring for possible upstream flash flooding. Otherwise, ANY is a rarely-used setting as it leads to over-warning and resultant fatigue. Keep your county selection to the bare minimum and turn to SINGLE if your MULTIPLE counties become a nuisance.
What about the NEARBY option that pops up when programming counties #2,3,4, etc? If you are programming MULTIPLE counties, after you fill slot 01 SAME with the name of your home location and press SELECT, “02 SAME” appears indicating the radio is ready to accept your second county.
Press SELECT and the word NEARBY appears. Pressing SELECT once more will activate the NEARBY function, bringing up a list of the counties immediately surrounding yours.
Arrow up through these counties and press SELECT to add a county. 03 SAME will then appear, allowing you to repeat this process and add a third county if you like.
Confirm your final county by pressing SELECT, then press MENU to exit this MULTIPLE county programming feature. If the MULTIPLE county you want does not appear in the NEARBY list, press MENU, then SELECT.
When NEARBY appears, press the up arrow until USA or CANADA appears.
From this point, use the basic programming steps to add another county: SELECT your state, then SELECT your county.
Learn more at Midland's weather radio website.