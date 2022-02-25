Severe Weather Awareness Week is winding down. Friday’s topic is on weather radios and the Emergency Alert System (EAS).
We’re going to dive a little deeper and not only address weather radios but also other modes of notifications and how to be prepared in general for severe weather.
First, you need to talk to your family and co-workers to have a severe weather safety plan in your home and at work. Know where to go in case there is severe weather – your tornado safe place.
Second, directly related to Friday’s topic, you need to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, especially ones that happen automatically. Options include weather radios, which are the most reliable, weather apps on your phone, Wireless Emergency Alerts turned on in your phone’s general settings, TV on Local 3 News, social media, and talking to family and friends.
It’s important to have more than one alert type in case there is a failure in a system, so you always have a backup in place.
Automatic alerts are vital. However, we also know from research that many people find out about severe weather and most importantly act on it because someone contacted them. That personal communication is an integral part of a severe weather safety plan.
Third, make sure you pay attention to the forecast. The timing and threats can change so check back to your weather source, like the Local 3 Storm Alert team, for updates.
Lastly, know the terminology. Know the difference between a Watch and a Warning.
A Watch means to “be prepared.” Conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop but not happening yet. A Watch is given in advance, typically by a few hours. This is the time to review your plan and stay weather aware.
A Warning means to “take action.” The threat is imminent. You have minutes to react. A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is indicated on radar or confirmed on the ground. You need to seek shelter immediately. A severe thunderstorm warning is given when a storm with 60+ mph wind and/or hail is ongoing and heading your way.
Hopefully, you’ve learned some things this Severe Weather Awareness Week, and stay aware and prepared as we head into the spring season.