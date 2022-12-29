New Year's Eve is approaching, and many people are gearing up for fireworks displays. Shooting fireworks can be a fun way to usher in the new year but can bring stress and anxiety to our pets.
Some warning signs that your pet is anxious are excessive pacing, panting, shaking, and hiding. Their behavior may also become erratic.
"They may have some displacement behaviors. They tear up things to get the tension out of their body," said John Mullins, owner of Animal Care Center in Ooltewah.
If your pet is afraid of fireworks, here are a few things that you can do:
- Keep your pets inside
- Buy a calming wrap to reduce stress
- Ask your veterinarian for calming medication
- Comfort your pet
- Schedule bathroom times before the fireworks begin
- Play white noise
- Stay calm
After the festivities wrap up for the night, thoroughly check your yard for any harmful debris left behind. These tips will help to keep your pets safe this holiday weekend!