Shelters across the country see an increase in strays over the 4th of July because many dogs run away out of fear.
"Dogs' hearing is so much more sensitive than ours. So, if it's loud for you, imagine how loud it is for them," says McKamey Animal Center's Executive Director, Inga Fricke. "They don't have any idea that it's coming. It just takes them as a complete surprise."
Fricke advises everyone to leave their pets indoors when fireworks go off. She says the noise, flash, and surprise can cause a dog to panic. Your pet may start panting, shaking, and looking for an escape.
She advises pet owners to create a plan to walk your pet when fireworks won't be going off.
When you do go outside, ensure your dog is on a secure leash with a harness and ID tag. Fricke says now is the time to ensure your microchip information is up to date.
"Keeping them inside where it's quiet, giving them some distractions like Kongs or other special treats, and trying to drown out that noise for them," she says. "That's really the key to keeping them happy and safe."
Fricke advises pets be kept in an interior room with a tv playing, or white noise to help them stay calm.
"We hope that everyone with have a wonderful pet companion get through the 4th without any problems and then maybe add another one in the month to come," she says.
McKamey Animal Center have waived adopted fees from July 5th to 30th. You can look at their available pets here.