It's not uncommon to see a few more stink bugs crawling on your floors or maybe on your plants this time of year. Don't freak out: Pest Tech Chattanooga tells us ways we can keep those bugs outside where they belong.
Dan Hekman, the Associate Certified Entomologist with Pest Tech, says starting in the fall, insects will crawl their way inside through small holes around our window sills and doors.
"So we see a lot of them come into the living area, into our kitchen or our bedrooms this time of year," said Hekman.
Hekman says when temperatures dropped into single digits last week, many insects like Smokey Brown Cockroaches went into a state of torpor, which is basically their hibernation.
But with the temperatures expected to climb into the 60s this weekend?
"They'll start moving again, so we may see a few of them showing up in peoples' homes if they've spent their time hanging around the roof line or the foundation," said Hekman.
As a preventative step, Hekman recommends to seal up any cracks or holes around your windows and doors and to clean up leaves or debris near any entry ways.
Hekamn says they see an uptick of rodents like mice and rats burrowing inside as well.
"So going around the foundation and making sure we don't have big holes or gaps where mice or rats can get inside the house, is a great thing to do this time of year, hopefully before they get into the house," said Hekman.
He says if you have done all you can but bugs and rodents continue to infest your home, it's time to call an expert exterminator.
"If you flip on a hall light and there is a bug sharing your space, it doesn't feel like home, and that's where we come in," said Hekman.
Pest Tech Chattanooga isn't just busy keeping homes insect-free.
Hekman was a part of a captivating calendar for the new year featuring each of their exterminators.
Dan says profits from the calendar will be donated to 'Homes and Havens' and 'Southeastern Climbers Coalition.'
Click here if you're interested in purchasing a calendar.