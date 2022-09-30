Hurricane Ian has left much of Florida, especially the coastal areas, in shambles as the Category 2 storm roared across the state.
Friday, the South Carolina Coast was hit by the weakened Category 1 storm as well.
We've put together a guide of ways you can help in a meaningful way. Remember, often times the portability of money is one of the more useful gifts you can share.
But be mindful; if you haven't heard of an organization before, check before handing over your credit card information, since scammers are opportunists and have shown up after the storm.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross has an excellent reputation for helping during disasters, often providing meals and personal items to those who have lost everything.
Local chapters often send volunteers to sites of disasters. https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-ian-donations.html/
Operation BBQ Relief
Started as a grass roots origination, this group of championship BBQ cooks travel and set up shop to feed emergency crews and people at shelters. Southern Living says the group has already arrived in Florida and planes to serve more than 60,000 meals each day. https://operationbbqrelief.org/volunteer-obr/
Salvation Army
Another popular organization with a strong track record for helping those in need is the Salavation Army. They provide food and shelter, and often have local chapters. The Salavation Army also helps with spiritual and emotional needs of those who have undergone the trauma of losing their home and belongings. https://salvationarmyflorida.org/
World Central Kitchen
The global humanitarian organization is led by Chef Jose Andres, which many foodies know from his television shows. WCK is already on the ground in Florida, setting up shop before the storm hit. https://wck.org/