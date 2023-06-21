Blood shortage, Red Cross, Blood Assurance, Donate, Plasma generic
MGN

Blood Assurance in Chattanooga says it has seen a significant decline since COVID started in March 2020.

"Our numbers have rebounded a bit, but not to pre-COVID levels. That’s pretty much attributed to the fact that many employees continue to work from home. Due to that, our donation numbers at mobile blood drives have been much lower. I can also tell you that right now, summer time, blood centers across the country see a decline in donors, mainly because classes aren’t taking place at colleges and universities."

The need for donors and blood is currently in high demand since hospitals see an uptick in trauma incidents over the summer months, meaning more blood is required to treat patients.

Blood Assurance explains summer is often referred to as trauma season. 

Right now you can support the "End Less Blood" campaign by donating blood to help Blood Assurance bring hope to those in need.

