Blood Assurance in Chattanooga says it has seen a significant decline since COVID started in March 2020.
"Our numbers have rebounded a bit, but not to pre-COVID levels. That’s pretty much attributed to the fact that many employees continue to work from home. Due to that, our donation numbers at mobile blood drives have been much lower. I can also tell you that right now, summer time, blood centers across the country see a decline in donors, mainly because classes aren’t taking place at colleges and universities."
The need for donors and blood is currently in high demand since hospitals see an uptick in trauma incidents over the summer months, meaning more blood is required to treat patients.
Blood Assurance explains summer is often referred to as trauma season.
Right now you can support the "End Less Blood" campaign by donating blood to help Blood Assurance bring hope to those in need.
HOW TO HELP?
- Share a photo on social media of you giving blood June 14th – June 30th with the hashtag #EndLessBlood (make sure to tag @bloodassurance).
- Then enter online at https://gleam.io/llrM7/end-less-blood-summer-sweepstakes for a chance to win big!
- Walk-in to your nearest Blood Assurance or visit bloodassurance.org/schedule to make your lifesaving appointment today!
LOCATIONS NEAR ME
- (Main Office) Chattanooga, TN - 705 East 4th Street
- Cleveland, TN - -201 Keith Street SW, Suite 19
- Dalton, GA - 785 Shugart Rd., Suite 5
- Fort Oglethorpe, TN - 3811 Battlefield Pkwy
- (Gunbarrel Rd.) Chattanooga, TN - 1748 Gunbarrel Rd.
Suite 104
- (North River) Hixson, TN - 1920 Northpoint Blvd., Suite 122
Make an appointment today!