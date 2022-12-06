It's Election Day in the Peach State once again.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are facing off in Georgia's Senate runoff election. No candidate won more than 50% of the vote in the general election in November, with Warnock leading with 49.4% of the vote, Walker carrying 48.5% and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver winning 2.1%.
Democrats already control the Senate with 50 senators plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, but the stakes remain high, with Democrats seeking to win a majority outright and Republicans looking to flip back a key seat in increasingly purple Georgia.
Here's everything you need to know:
What time do polls close?
In Georgia, polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots must be returned by the close of polls Tuesday.
