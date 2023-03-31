When severe weather threatens the Tennessee Valley, alerts on your weather radio or weather can be life-saving.
Here's how to set the alerts in the Local 3 Weather app.
The examples shown are for the iOS version, but the steps are similar for Android-based devices.
Older versions of the app, or if your device is using an older version of iOS, may be slightly different.
1 - Launch the Local 3 Weather app.
2 - On the upper right, tap on the Menu icon (also called the 'hamburger.')
3 - Select 'Settings.'
4 - Turn on 'Local 3 Weather Alerts' from the Local 3 Weather storm Alert team
5 - Below that, select 'Weather Notification Types'
6 - Select the desired alerts. There are 27 in all.
It's important to remember that all weather apps rely on 'Location Services' to give you information for your current location.
Those can be found in your devices 'Settings' then 'Privacy & Security.'
Make sure 'Location Services' is turned 'On.'
Tap on 'Location Services' then scroll down to the 'Local 3 Weather' app settings and select 'Always', which will send you alerts for your given location.
This will also provide current weather condition no matter where you may be, as long as you have a viable cellular and or WiFi network connection.