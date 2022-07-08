The recent round of heat and humidity has pushed heat index values well over 100 degrees. The extreme heat can pose a threat to humans as well as zoo animals.
The Chattanooga Zoo is diverse and has animals from all biomes, including forests, grasslands, and even the scorching desert. Some animals are accustomed to the heat but can still be at the risk for heat illness.
Fortunately, the zoo has plenty of ways to keep the animals comfortable. Some of the cooling methods include access to swimming holes, air-conditioned exhibits, and good old-fashioned hose pipe spray downs. Icy treats are also available.
"We make blood icicles too, which is gross. But, the blood drippings off of the meat that we feed, we freeze and put with water and make bloodcicles for some the carnivores," said Darde Long, CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo.
Each exhibit has adequate shade, allowing animals to venture out of the direct sunlight on the hottest days. Despite the precautions, heat illness can still occur, which is why each zookeeper is trained to spot signs of heat illness.
"But we keep an eye out for panting, standing, and any animal that just stays out in the sun. You have to watch those, and some of our older animals don't think as much about how to protect themselves, and they might get stuck out in the sun and get overheated very quickly," said Long.
The Chattanooga Zoo is opened from 9 AM to 5 PM everyday this summer.