Zookeepers at the Chattanooga Zoo are working hard to prepare for the upcoming round of extreme cold and winter weather.
There are many different animal species from varying climates that call the Chattanooga Zoo home. The zoo abides by temperature guidelines in the summer and winter to keep the animals safe.
The zookeepers have plenty of ways to keep the animals comfortable. Warming methods include adding extra blankets, straw, and bedding to the animal enclosures.
Animals native to Africa, such as the giraffe, do not like the cold and are typically locked into their cozy enclosures until warmer temperatures arrive. During extended periods of cold weather, the zoo staff must get creative to keep the animals from becoming restless.
"In addition to making cold weather preparations, we are also making preparations for extra enrichment. Puzzle feeders and things like that to keep these guys engaged and not get too bored while they are locked inside," said Zookeeper Amanda Bartlett.
Some species at the Chattanooga Zoo can deal with the cold weather. The snow leopard and red panda originate from colder climates and are able to thrive in the colder temperatures.
"A lot of our animals from the Asia section come from colder climates, and they have nice fur coats and are ready to deal with that," said Bartlett.
The zookeepers also have to consider water consumption during cold periods. The zoo has several preparations, such as heated pipes, ensuring that the animals stay properly hydrated.
"Dehydration does happen a lot in cold weather as much as in heat. So, we are making sure that we have extra stick piles of water in different barrels and containers and things like that," said Bartlett.
The zoo will be closed to the public Saturday and Sunday due to the cold weather and to observe Christmas Day.