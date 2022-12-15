Cell phone records are one of the first places police go to catch suspects.
A search warrant for location tracking, text messages, and phone calls can give police everything they need and more to close a case.
"The more prevalent that technology and things such as cell phones have become, the more these are tools the police department can use in their investigations," said Jamie Heath, assistant chief for the Collegedale Police Department.
Police do need a warrant, signed by a judge, to go through phone records, but there are ways you can use your phone now to help police in the event you do find yourself in an emergency situation.
"Apple, Android, so many of them, already have location services built in," said Heath. "And it's just the simple fact of having that stuff turned on and kept on."
You can share your location with trusted friends and family, so they can know where you are if you fall out of your daily routine.
You can also update your settings to add trusted sources to have access to your phone's password, giving them access to your phone so they can tell police if they find anything out of the ordinary. That would avoid the need for a search warrant.
In the case of Jasmine Pace, her phone activity gave them a good start in the critical early days of the investigation. She sent her location to her mom around 2:15 the morning after the last day she was seen.
That gave police a starting location, leading them to Jason Chen's Northshore apartment. That's where they found glass fragments, cleaning supplies, and blood they were able to determine was Jasmine's.
That alone pointed to Chen as a suspect, and later gave them probable cause to charge Chen with homicide. They used Chen's phone records to track him down to his parents' home in Nolensville, Tennessee. They also used his phone records to find Jasmine Pace's body in Suck Creek nine days after she went missing.
It was invaluable information. It would have made investigators job much harder had Jasmine not sent her location to her mom.
"Clearly, she thought she was in trouble," said Heath, who did not work on the Pace case but spoke with Local 3 News generally about what he has read so far about the investigation. "It definitely would have made the process longer."
All cell phone companies have built-in security features. On iPhones, you can press the lock button five times to immediately call police and send your location to all of your emergency contacts. It's the same function for Androids.
"Wherever you go, your phone's there with you," said Heath. "So dropping pins occasionally, just like Ms. Pace did, that kind of stuff. We've got the technology in our hands, use it."
Jason Chen is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on February 16.