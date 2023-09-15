Social media has gone wild over the past several days, with a seemingly odd question that women present to their boyfriends, husbands, brother, fathers and colleagues.
"How often do you think about the Roman Empire?"
Quick history lesson: The Roman Empire was established before the birth of Christ, and lasted over 1,000 years. Romans are credited with forming a civilized government, great feats of engineering and a massive military force.
Rome's famous Colosseum and Pantheon are two examples still standing today.
On Reddit, the responses ranged greatly, from one person said they were a history professor (occupational hazard) while another added a new, sardonic twist "Wait, it's not normal to lay awake at night thinking about the Roman Empire?"
On TikTok, the question spread like wildfire, with one woman asking her fiancé the question. His reply of "Three times a day" seemed to stun his wife-to-be.
@kirakosarin “theres so much to think about!” 🫠 #romanempire ♬ original sound - Kira Kosarin
Another man on social media, Gaius Flavius, a Roman reenactor who is based in Sweden, shared an Instagram video that posed the question. His 100,000 followers weighed in quickly. The post generated nearly 54,000 likes and a long string of comments.
So we ask you: How often do you think of the Roman Empire? Pick your answer below: