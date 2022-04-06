The year 2020 brought unprecedented an time for this generation of growing and developing children.
Throughout the last two years, young children have been living with virtual learning and mask mandates.
There is some debate about how the use of masks has impacted children's learning and speech development.
"We are seeing a lot of delays with social language especially but also with academic skills um, speech sound development, just because they're not getting all of the input that they would normally get." Gray Mercury, a Speech-Language Pathologist at The Fun in Function said.
She feels these unprecedented times have even been tough for a professional.
"When we are developing speech, we get input from seeing other people's faces, we get input from sound, we get input from using the different vocabulary that's around the room. With us having masks on, you don't get all of the input that you would normally get in your speech sound development," She said.
Speech pathologists are using other techniques to get around the mask barrier to help relay the information children need in critical development. They have used mirrors, pictures and videos to show lip placement, and clear face shields. Hearing correct sounds of language is just as important.
"You don't get the input that you would get in your regular language development because it's so muffled a lot of the times when you're wearing masks," She said.
She believes since masks were mandated for so long she will likely see these speech delays in the children affected through their middle school and high school days.
"Masks have been a preventative thing that have helped so many people too and um, even if students are having these difficulties there has been less exposure in their community so there are other problems that they're avoiding too...um, but, I think we are going to see the repercussions for a long time," Mercury said.