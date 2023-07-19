With wildfire smoke blowing into parts of Tennessee we're experiencing a code orange air quality alert. This means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups like children, older adults and people with heart or lung disease.
Dr. Mark Cromie, President and Senior Physician at Chattanooga Allergy Clinic said patients have already started coming in due to the air pollution.
"What we're seeing directly is patients that have an underlying respiratory issue like COPD, chronic bronchitis, emphysema or asthma they're having more problems than they normally would," he explained.
While healthy adults may not notice much of a change from the wildfire smoke, Dr. Cromie said people with underlying respiratory conditions could experience short term effects like coughing, wheezing, loss of breath, stuffy and runny nose.
"But what I'm finding the most is patients that typically doing okay in the summer are having to use their rescue inhalers more, then albuterol, and the things they use for their flares than they normally would."
When it comes to long term effects, he said research shows people who exercise outside in cities with high air pollutants can develop asthma as they get older.
"This could affect long term some of our younger patients who have underlying allergies and lead them further into have asthma down the road," he explained.
He said people should wait until the coolest part of the day if they are going to workout outside. For patients who have asthma he advises that they should continue to take their daily medicines because the air could be a trigger.