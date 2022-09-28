Housing at several sites have opened for some individuals, the Chattanooga Housing Authority announced Wednesday.
The housing authority is looking to welcome single seniors over the age of 62 with an income less than $42,150 to the select openings throughout the city.
Units at Boynton Terrace Apartments, Gateway Towers and Mary Walker Towers have become available for applicants meeting the criteria.
“It isn’t often that we have availability in our senior communities and we’re looking forward to providing single individuals with an annual income of less than $42,150 the opportunity to find a new home," a representative with Chattanooga Housing Authority said.
Those interested in applying for housing at Boynton Terrace located at 955 Boynton Drive are encouraged to contact manager Melanie White by calling 423-752-4865 or emailing MWhite@CHAHousing.org.
Individuals interested in units at Gateway Tower located at 1100 Gateway Avenue or Mary Walker Towers located at 2501 S. Market Street are encouraged to contact manager Natasha McKinley at 423-752-4890 or NMcKinley@CHAHousing.org.
