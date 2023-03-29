The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is providing a convenient opportunity for Tennesseans to properly dispose of household hazardous waste materials on Saturday, April 1.
This mobile collection service will take place in Hamblen, Lincoln, and Rutherford counties, and residents of any county are welcome to participate.
At each collection site, visitors may bring materials such as cleaning fluids, pesticides, swimming pool chemicals, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, and used needles in sturdy containers. Items that are not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and empty containers.
There is no cost or appointment necessary for household hazardous waste collection.
The drop-off locations are:
- Hamblen County – Hamblen County Solid Waste, 3849 Sublett Rd., Morristown, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Barbara Horton at (423) 586-1931.
- Lincoln County – Fayetteville/Lincoln County Recycle Center, 705 Main Ave. S., Fayetteville, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Carol Fulmer at (931) 703-2435.
- Rutherford County – Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department, 4765 Florence Rd., Murfreesboro, 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Bishop Wagner at (615) 295-9716.
When transporting materials to the site, please place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic to prevent spills and cross-contamination. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.
For Very Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.), an appointment is required, and there is a cost for disposal. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
Many counties and municipalities provide collection of batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronic scrap - or BOPAE, as it is sometimes called. For information on these sites, contact your local city or county solid waste department.
For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link.