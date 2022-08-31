The highly anticipated HBO series House Of Dragons premiered this past weekend. The show is a prequel to the most watched television show of all time, Game Of Thrones.

A local business owner actually owns the rights to manufacture and sell replicated weapons from the show and says his sales have quadrupled since the new series aired Sunday night.

Winter is coming... in about four months, but over at Jalic Blades, you may as well be living in Winterfell.

"I would love to be at the center of a Game Of Thrones world that Warner Bros is producing," said Owner of Jalic Blades, Chris Beasley.

Chris Beasley grew up loving fantasy books and movies like Lord Of The Rings.

After graduating college, he began selling knives and Lord Of the Rings swords online, which turned into Beasley creating his own manufacturing business to sell his own weapons.

"I've upgraded from apartment, to garage, to a barn, to a warehouse," said Beasley.

In 2006 he says he emailed author and creator of the Game Of Thrones books, George R.R. Martin, asking if he could buy the rights to manufacture swords from his books, which Martin agreed to.

Beasley says three months later, HBO bought the rights to produce the TV show.

"I was able to use the relationship with George to get the relationship with HBO, and then when Game Of Thrones blew up and became the most popular television show in the history of television, I'm able to get meetings any where in Hollywood and kind of became the sword guy for Hollywood," said Beasley.

Beasley explained HBO will send him the actual weapons from the show, which he then mass produces and sells around the world. He says the customers he sells to aren't just typical fantasy fans.

"They said, 'I really need this shipped right away because it's the only thing my mom wants for Mother's Day… is a sword,'" said Beasley.

People can buy helmets, wardrobe and of course plenty of swords from the show. Beasley says their most popular item is Jon Snow's Long Claw Sword.

"Of course he fights with his sword a lot, so that gets more use than any other sword on the show, and we sell more of Long Claw than any other product combined," said Beasley.

He says his work with HBO lead to making replica weapons to be used on SNL, Late Night with Seth Myers and a handful of commercials.

He admits his business slowed down after Game Of Thrones ended in 2019, but says he expected things to pick up when House Of Dragons released.

"Our business is going to have something cool and fun to do for the next six years or seven years and that's exciting," said Beasley.