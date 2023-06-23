Good Friday! We will have dry weather through Saturday. It will get hotter, though with the high Saturday reaching a toasty 89. The humidity won't be off the charts, but it will feel a little muggy throughout the day.
Sunday we will remain dry into the afternoon with the high again reaching 89. We are now watching a weather system that could bring scattered strong to severe storms to the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. We are keeping a close eye on that.
Monday afternoon we will clear out with high-pressure building in for a few days. We will hit a high of 90 Monday.
Tuesday through Thursday we will remain partly cloudy, a bit humid, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
We will get another chance for scattered showers and storms NEXT Friday.
