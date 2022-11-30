It has been two weeks since all of the residents at an East Ridge extended stay hotel were evicted.
The Budgetel closed November 16 by order of District Attorney Coty Wamp and residents said they were not given advanced notice.
The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition has helped those who were kicked out of the Budgetel find a place to stay.
Wednesday would have been the final day for this assistance, but with the help of United Way of Greater Chattanooga the coalition was able to extend their stay an additional two weeks giving residents a place to stay.
When residents were kicked out of the Budgetel in East Ridge two weeks ago, Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition stepped in offer assistance, prioritizing families with children and medically fragile.
“Majority of those people in that hotel were self-resolved. They had additional resources, but some did not. Some that day looked around and didn't know which way to walk to and that is why we were there,” Mike Smith said.
Mike Smith is the Executive Director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition.
For the past two weeks, Smith said the coalition has been able to temporarily house people in hotels throughout the county with the help of other agencies and the community.
“As of today, we have been able to place 161 adults, 110 children, and 42 pets in 122 rooms,” Smith said.
Smith said the end of the extension comes at a bad time for those families.
“Even with the temporary extension of two weeks that puts us the week before Christmas running out of finds and back to square one of people being in crisis again. We are hoping to secure the funds to be able to extend at least until the first of the year,” Smith said.
Ellis Smith with the City of Chattanooga said their homelessness and supportive housing division is working with the coalition to get people housed.
“We use a system call coordinated entry. So, we can track people through the process. So, no matter how they come through the system, whether that is through homeless health care, whether that is through the city, thought the coalition, or the Chatt Foundation to make sure they are assigned a case manager and able to get the help they need and move through the process to ultimately exit homelessness and become housed,” Ellis Smith.
If you are experiencing homeless, Smith said calling 211 is the best place to start for help.