A great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley -- there are no failing scores to report this week.
However, a hotel's pool nearly failed after the inspector did not find enough chlorine.
Baymont Inn & Suites on Chattanooga Road in Dalton scored a 73.
The inspector said there was not a training certificate for the pool operator onsite, showing completion of an approved training course.
There was not a sign stating there is a first aid kit at the front desk. According to the inspector the sign needs to be in clear view near the entrance.
The ladder to get in and out of the pool was loose and needs tightened.
It was noted that the chlorine level was too low, the hotel cannot re-open the pool until the chlorine is within the required levels.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 94 East Side Elementary School 1603 S Lyerly Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Berean Academy 441 Berean Lane Hixson, TN
- 100 Nolan Elementary School 4435 Shackelford Ridge Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Oxford Townhomes Pool 880 Wellstone Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Alden Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Baymont Inn & Suites 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cross Creek Villas 4025 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Crooked Creek HOA 7955 Bridal Brook Court Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Traditions Homeowners Association 900 Traditions Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Village at Greenway 605 Wilshire Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hawthorne at the W 329 Broomsedge Trail Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bluff View at Northside 6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200 Hixson, TN
- 86 Saint Ives Pool 11 Ridgerock Drive Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Little Learners 4505 Fairwood Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Pneuma Christian Academy 7345 Old Cleveland Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 95 La Quinta Inn & Suites 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Side Elementary School 1603 S Lyerly Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McDonald’s #1281 4123 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Hi-Fi Clyde’s Chattanooga 122 West Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 KFC K365001 7428 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E Main Street Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Peters Episcopal Church & School 848 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #16672 4827 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 Hixson First Baptist Day Care 5800 Grubb Road Hixson, TN
- 98 Conga Latin Restaurant 26 E Main Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 J. Gumbo’s 5123 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ #40412040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Little Learners 4505 Fairwood Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Growing Patch Preschool 4516 Rocky River Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Six Little Teacups Bakery 4767 Highway 58 Suite 113 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Domino’s Pizza #5481 4155 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Chick-fil-A 209 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Chili’s Grill & Bar #455 509 Northgate Mall Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Abuelos Mexican Food Embassy 2102 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bento Sushi UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 East Ridge Middle School 4400 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Wendy’s #3144 3116 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Westview Elementary School 9629 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 India Mahal 5970 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 East Ridge High School 4320 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Summit East Ridge Outdoor Pool 3725 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Village at Frawley Lake Outdoor Pool 6380 Village Lake Circle East Ridge, TN
- 96 New Castle Square Apts #2 5700 Roper Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Dogwood Place Apartments 201 Eads Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northtowne Village Apartmanets Pool 1011 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 90 Popeyes #5615 3352 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Amada 1413 Chestnut Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Caldsted Foundation, Inc. 3701 Cherryton Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bantam & Biddy 728 Market Street Suite 112C Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sunshine House Food 101 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 95 Logan’s Roadhouse #388 504A Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Jason’s Deli 2115 Gunbarrel Road Suite 14 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Chuy’s Chattanooga #76 2271 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road A-10 East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 423 Taco 212 W 8th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Champion Christian Learning Academy 3661 Brainerd Road Suite 201 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Road Hixson, TN
- 75 Kosha Hibachi LLC (mobile) 2600 Crescent Club Drive Hixson, TN
- 98 The Homeplate Bar & Grill of Chattanooga 5611 Ringgold Road Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Dancing Goat Tattoo 1401 Williams Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Philosophy Tattoo Collective 846 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions – Tattoo 5812 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Empress Tattoo 1302 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 White Wizard Tattoo 605 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Perry Village Outdoor Spa 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Amigos at St. Elmo 3812 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ascent at Signal Mountain 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Red Bank Elementary School 1110 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Orange Grove Center Inc. 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ridgeside Apartments 6320 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Reserve @ Lakeshore Pool 5840 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Crust Pizza 3211 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Chattanooga Charter Lower School of Excellence 2029 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 J.A. Henry Nutrition Center 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Subway #31514 8142 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wolftever Creek Elementary School 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Zaxby’s #66103 4815 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Memorial Hospital Child Care Food 2525 De Sales Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Molcaiete Mexican Restaurant 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Montclair E. Homeowners Association 800 Reads Lake Road 310 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Bank Elementary 1110 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Arbors at Signal 751 Runyan Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Marina Pointe Kiddie Pool 5750 Lake Resort Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ridgeside Apartments 6320 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 85 Orchard Knob Elementary School 2000 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Maple Street Biscuit Company (#4017) 2114 Gunbarrel Road Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Arby’s 7314 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dos Bros Waterside 11 2396 Lifestyle Way Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Armando’s 5700 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Bright School 1950 McDade Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Curated Arch 45 E Main Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kids R Kids 6863 Big Ridge Road Hixson, TN
- 99 The Next Door 100 Mocassin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Domino’s Pizza #5481 4155 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 97 Sonic #116 6216 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Home 2 Suites 2330 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Aldean Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Views at Signal Mountain 4053 Priceless View Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hickory Creek Townhome Pool 6760 Hickory Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Rise at Signal Mountain 1185 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne Creekside 3131 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moccasin Bend Mental Health Inst Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mid-Town Ridge Apartments 312 McBrien Road Apartment 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 County Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Winterview Condominium Swimming Pool 523 Winterview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 92 Spring Valley Community Pool 110 Valley Bridge Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Village at Greenway 605 Wilshire Way Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Alpine Villas 4040 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Continental Condo Apartments 1414 Continental Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal View 900 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Links at Reads Lake Apartments 4126 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Nature Center Camp 400 Garden Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Next Door 100 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Orchard Knob Elementary School 2000 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 McConnell Elementary School 8629 Columbus Road Hixson, TN
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary School 7660 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Road Hixson, TN
Bradley County
- 98 Valley View 5607 Spring Place Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Hardees – Springplace 2020 Springplace Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Valley View Cafeteria 5607 Spring Place Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Pizza Hut 2631 APD 40 Highway 64 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Heritage Inn 1631 Guthrie Drive Cleveland, TN
- 91 Sonic Drive-In #5579 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Papa Johns 2417 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hardees-Blue Springs 2410 Blue Springs Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Wendy’s #2909 925 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 The Chef 126 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Subway 855 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 Burger King #22574 1186 Perimeter Drive SE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Bojangles #656 1065 King Street SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 Wendy’s #2909 925 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 The Retreat at Spring Creek #2 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 94 The Retreat at Spring Creek 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 99 Del Taco 526 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Wendy’s (Battlefield Parkway) 401 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Culinary Creations 13734 N Main Street Trenton, GA
- 100 The 1945 at Trenton Golf Club 2060 Back Valley Road Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County Elementary School 311 Wolverine Drive Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County High School Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 100 Davis Elementary School Highway 301 Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County Middle School Pace Drive Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 94 Sonic 625 North Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 LaFayette Middle School 419 Roadrunner Boulevard LaFayette, GA
- 100 North LaFayette Elementary 610 N Duke Street LaFayette, GA
- 95 Walker County State Prison 97 Kevin Lane Rock Spring, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Dalton Parks & Rec. Department – James Brown Center 904 Civic Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 Econo Lodge – Dalton 1507 N Tibbs Road Dalton, GA
- 73 Baymont Inn & Suites 2106 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton Parks & Rec. Department – James Brown Center (Wading Pool) 904 Civic Drive Dalton, GA