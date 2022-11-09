Most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had wonderful inspections.
One breakfast bar at a hotel failed in Cleveland after employees were found washing their hands incorrectly.
The La Quinta Breakfast on Interstate Drive scored a 59.
According to the Bradley County Health Department inspector dishes were not being sanitized long enough.
The employee was seen not washing their hands long enough, and also not washing their hands between cleaning dishes and putting food away.
A manager was not able to answer the inspector's questions about temperature control and dishwashing procedure.
The gravy was seen by the inspector cooling a plastic covered container.
An employee purse was being stored with food storage and in the preparation area.
Cream cheese packs were being stored on the counter and then placed back in the cooler, the hotel threw away two pounds of cream cheese packers.
The manager was not aware of an employee health policy and the inspector explained how all employees also need educated on it.
The inspector told the manger about the food safety training class available in Bradley County.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Sports Barn 301 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Taziki’s 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Plaza Jalisco Mexican Grill 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite H Hixson, TN
- 100 The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 1A Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 First Watch 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Motel 6 2281 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ashwood Square Retirement 7693 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Notre Dame High School 2701 Vermont Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nail Creation 7804 E Brainerd Road Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 1A Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Skin & Brow Room NorthShore 608 N Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Spot of Chattanooga 1800 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sonic SRI #4104 7420 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Burger King #5355 2119 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Harrison Bay Bear Trace Golf Course 8919 Harrison Bay Road Harrison, TN
- 100 Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant 6830 Flamingo Lane Harrison, TN
- 100 Baptist International Mission, Inc. 8614 Harrison Bay Road Harrison, TN
- 95 Hibachi Express 7401 E Brainerd Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Zaxby’s #66104 9347 Springfield Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Harrison Bay State Park 8411 Harrison Bay Road Harrison, TN
- 98 McCallie School 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Lobster #0883 220 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 McCallie School 500 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Little People on Villagewood 9208 Villagewood Drive Harrison, TN
- 100 KFC K3650009 4856 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Charlie’s Philly 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 309 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Mountain City Club 729 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Fuji Steak & Sushi 2207 Overnite Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Armando’s/Lando’s 4783 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Ashwood Square Retirement 7683 Shallowford Road Chattanooga,m TN
- 90 Chef Lin Buffet 5084 South Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Arby’s #5025 4766 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #713 6007 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Bojangles #296 1803 East 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Sports Barn 301 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Pizza Hut #37602 1204 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Color Wheel Childcare 1905 Tunnel Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hickory Valley Christian Academy 6605 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #108 1602 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jungle Town 7531 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Pizza Hut #37602 1204 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cajun Oasis 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Unit 302 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Book & Cover Coffee Bar 1310 Hanover Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 LookOut 4 Sliders and More (Mobile) 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Candy City 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Store 143 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Fernando’s 5308 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 1A Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Burger King #2657 6404 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Pebbles ‘N’ Stones 4509 Kemp Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Bojangles #296 1803 East 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 84 The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 1A Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Common Table 3413 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Store #228 1924 Gunbarrel Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Washington Alternative School 4302 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Taqueria Viajero 2335 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 C & W Café 1501 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laughing Koffin 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Childcare Network #124 1043 Gray Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Read House 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Chattanoogan Hotel 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Plaza Jalisco Mexican Grill 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite H Hixson, TN
- 96 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Little Kings & Queens CDC 5342 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 19th Hole Restaurant 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cicada & Sage 260 2nd Street Suite B Cleveland, TN
- 87 Cleveland Country Club Restaurant 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Quality Inn 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Cleveland Country Club Lounge Bar 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Cuddle Bugs Day Care &Learning Center 139 Durkee Road Cleveland, TN
- 93 La Quinta 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Chipotle Mexican Grill 4482 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 59 La Quinta Breakfast 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Salty Mel’s Mobile Unit 415 Neal Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 95 Bojangles 1410 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Fit Club Ocoee 3110 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 87 Japanese Hibachi Express 2350 Spring Creek Boulevard NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 75 Springhill Suites (Pool) 155 General Lee Drive Ringgold, GA
- 97 Domino’s (Poplar Springs Rd.) #4108 95 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 92 Holiday Inn Express (Continental Breakfast) 38 Vining Circle Ringgold, GA
- 90 Bojangles’ #2024 5861 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Smoothie King 886 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Highway) 5387 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 86 El Matador Mexican Restaurant 2233 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Rosie Mae’s Farm and Flowers 550 Old Birmingham Highway Wildwood, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 97 Armando’s 1105 LaFayette Road Rossville, GA
- 92 Chinese #1 2577 Highway 27 LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Brookwood School 501 Central Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Christian Heritage School 1600 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Dalton, GA
- 100 Cold Point 1273 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 99 Wendy’s 3931 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 100 North Whitfield Middle School 3450 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA