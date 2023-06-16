Good Friday! This evening will be a bit humid, but overall nice for Nightfall, the Lookouts, or whatever you have planned. Saturday will be hot with a high of 90 and a slight chance for an afternoon shower. it will be a little humid as well.
Sunday the humidity ramps up as the high again hits 90. We will have a few late-day showers or storms.
Monday and Tuesday low pressure will bring scattered rain and storms to the area just about all day both days. Highs will be in the low 80s, and the humidity will be very high.
Wednesday through Friday are a bit up in the air with rainfall, but we will have at least a chance for some scattered showers and storms each day. We will stay very muggy with highs remaining in the low 80s.
