Good morning, today will be very warm to hot with highs from 85-90 for most. It’ll feel like a typical August day with the max heat index as high as 95. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds and a small chance for a spotty shower. Then, tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 88 and again only a spotty shower chance. Monday and Tuesday look to be the driest days of the week, and then, we’ll have a more active weather setup for Wednesday and the rest of the week.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Thursday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Both days will have cooler highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The scattered rain and storm chances will continue on Friday and Saturday, too, with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will have additional activity and will be a little warmer in the mid-80s.