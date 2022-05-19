Good morning, it didn’t make it to 90 yesterday, so we’ll still be watching for the first 90 degree day in Chattanooga for 2022. Today will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, forecasting 92 for the Scenic City. It’ll be mostly sunny with a chance for isolated showers/storms. These storms may not even develop, but for the locations where they do, they may become strong to marginally severe this afternoon into evening. The primary threats will be straightline wind and large hail. For graduations this evening, expect it to be hot with temperatures dropping from the low 90s into the 80s. Then, overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 90s. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers/storms. It’ll still be hot with highs around 90. Then, Sunday will start a new pattern as a cold front passes our area, triggering likely showers and storms, and also cooler temperatures. Sunday’s high will be near 83. Monday will top out in the upper 70s with additional rain and storms. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be in the low 80s with scattered showers/storms.