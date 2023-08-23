Outdoor fall sports athletes usually practice or play games during the hottest part of the day.
For Hamilton County Schools, all coaches must undergo annual training to know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, signs of concussion, and sudden cardiac arrest.
Coaches have to follow protocols based on the heat index or wet globe bulb temperature when practicing in hot temperatures.
For example, if the heat index is at 100 to 104 degrees, it limits what athletes can do at practice.
"Football could go out with no pads on, soccer could go out, you have an hour time limit in that type of heat index, with 20 minutes of breaks broken up in between and always having water available to kids at all stations," Tim James said.
If the heat index is above 104, all outdoor practices are canceled or can be moved indoors if possible.
Hamilton County Schools District Athletic Director Tim James said student-athletes should be hydrating on their own too.
"From a coaching standpoint, talk to the parents about proper nutrition and about proper hydration. Coca Cola's, fruit punches, sweet tea's, those things are not what your child body needs. Especially, when they are sweating at this time of year. They need water and occasional a sports drink," James said.
James said cooling stations are set up as well.
"It's quite frankly no more than a horse trout with water in it under a shady tent and buckets of ice on standby. If a child starts to show signs of serve heat illness, we can immerge them and put the ice in on top and get them cooled down to EMS comes," James said.
James ensures that Hamilton County Schools are doing all they can to keep students safe in the heat.
"We are in contact with Hamilton County Emergency Management on a regular basis. Any time we are getting heat alerts or weather alerts and things of that nature to help us makes decisions from a district level," James said.
There has been talk about pushing game times back or meets for Hamilton County Schools, but nothing has been made official.