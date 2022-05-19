Good Thursday. Other than a slight chance for a stray shower or storm well north of the city, we should have clear skies tonight for most with temps falling through the 80s.
Friday will be a sunny day, but the heat and humidity will be on full display with a muggy high of 93.
Saturday we will hit 91 with a few spotty showers.
Sunday a front will bring in some scattered showers and storms. That will keep our high a little lower in the low 80s.
The front will stall Monday through much of next week. We will see cooler air in the upper 70s and low 80s next week, but we will also have at least a slight chance for a stray shower or storm each day.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.