Good Friday! We will be warm and humid this evening, but skies will be mostly clear. Saturday will be hot and humid with a high of 90 and scattered storms in the afternoon. Sunday will also be hot and humid. The high will reach 92 with a heat index of about 100. We may see a few storms Sunday as well, popping up any time from morning to early evening. The Perseid Meteor shower peaks Sunday so hopefully you will a few Sunday night.
Monday will be unrelentingly hot. We will hit a high of 95. The heat index will be about 103. Rain chances are very low as high pressure digs in.
Tuesday a front will bring some morning showers and maybe a storm or two. Behind the front, we will have the best weather EVER! Tuesday afternoon through Thursday we will have sunny skies, low humidity and lots of sunshine! Make the outdoor plans now.
Friday will be back up to about 90 with partly cloudy skies.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.