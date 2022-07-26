Good Tuesday. We may see a few stray evening showers or storms, but by late tonight we will have some clearing. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s, and it will be muggy this evening.
Wednesday we will hit 93 with a heat index in the upper 90s. We may get a stray shower or storm in the afternoon, but they will be few and far between.
Thursday we will manage a muggy high of 95. I do expect some spotty showers and storms in the afternoon.
Friday through the weekend, a front will drape over the Tennessee Valley, bringing higher rain chances. The increase in cloud cover and rain showers will drop temps into the upper 80s this weekend.
Next week We will start out in the upper 80s with a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms.
