Good Wednesday. We may see a few pop-up showers or storms this evening mainly east of Chattanooga. Otherwise, we will be warm and muggy as temps fall from the 90s into the 80s.
Thursday will be another muggy one with the high reaching 94 and the heat index of about 100. A sagging front will bring in scattered showers and storms during the day. They will move out during the evening. Behind the front, we will see an almost imperceptible decrease in humidity for a couple of days.
Friday through the weekend will be stifling with the high reaching 96 Friday and 98 both Saturday and Sunday. The heat index over the weekend will range from 100 to 105. I don't expect any rain this weekend as high pressure settles in.
Next week we stay hot with highs in the mid-90s and a return of the possibility of rain each day.
