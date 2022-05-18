7 day forecast
WRCB
Good Wednesday.  We will see partly cloudy skies this evening with temps falling through the 80s.  We may get a couple of strong storms north of Chattanooga late tonight, but they will be very isolated.  Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.
 
Thursday will be a scorcher with the high reaching a muggy 93.  We may get a few strong storms again north of Chattanooga during the afternoon.  Damaging wind and hail will be the main threats from that system.  
 
Friday will remain hot and humid with the high again reaching 93 under mostly sunny skies.
 
Saturday we will hit a high of 91 with a slight chance for a few spotty showers.
 
Sunday a cool front will move through bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.  We will be cooler with a high in the low 80s.  That cooler air will linger into the first part of next week.  
 
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app. 

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

Recommended for you