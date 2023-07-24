Good Monday. We have a hot week ahead with little to no rainfall. Tonight will be clear and pleasant with the temperature overnight dropping into the mid to upper 60s. It will be a nice start to your Tuesday also. Tuesday afternoon will be hot with a high of 93, but the humidity won't be overbearing with dew points in the mid-60s. We will have some afternoon clouds, but no rain.
Wednesday through the rest of the week will see highs climbing into the mid-90s in Chattanooga with the heat index hovering right around 100 degrees.
Rain chances through the week are small, not rising above 10%. One or two spotty showers or storms could pop up here and there, but the chance for any location is VERY small.
The weekend doesn't look much different. Expect highs around 95 with heat index values around 100, and only the slightest chance of a stray storm or two.
For the latest, download the local 3 Weather app.