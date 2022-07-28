Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday evening will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with scattered pop-up downpours. Friday into the weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies, warm & muggy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but overall, we will have a higher chance for scattered showers & storms.
A few of the storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding could become a concern in some low-lying areas.
We will once again lower the rain chances next week, but the heat and humidity will remain a big concern.