T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday afternoon will see temperatures climb back up to the upper 80s to lower 90s with continued pop-up shower & storm chances in the afternoon.
Right now, the holiday weekend on Saturday, and Sunday look to have scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours.
Rain chances look to continue into your 4th of July. The good news is that right now, no day looks like a complete washout by any means. Temperatures will remain quite warm with high humidity levels through the middle of next week.
As temperatures climb, and humidity levels remain high, heat indices will once again approach the triple digits by the middle of next week.