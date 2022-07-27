Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies, very warm, and humid conditions. We’re only looking at a 20% chance for an isolated pop-up or two this afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with heat indices near 100°.
Look for partly cloudy skies for our Thursday with another low-end chance for a few afternoon pop-ups. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices again near 100°.
Friday into the weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies, warm & muggy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but overall, we will have a higher chance for scattered showers & storms. A few of the storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall.