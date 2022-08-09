Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s another hot & humid day shaping up across the Tennessee Valley. The heat & humidity will combine with some Gulf moisture to give us a decent coverage of scattered showers & storms this afternoon. Any storms that do develop will be slow movers, and will likely lead to the potential of some heavy rainfall in a short period of time. Frequent lightning, and gusty winds may also be possible with any afternoon storms. Outside of any rainfall, look for temps to warm near 90 with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.
A cold front arrives in the area Wednesday, leading to the greatest chance for showers & storms for the week. Multiple rounds of rain may be possible for some, leading to an elevated risk for some isolated flash flooding in spots. While widespread severe weather is not expected, frequent lightning and gusty winds will again be possible with any storm activity.
The front moves to our south later Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will end from north to south Thursday, followed by a much drier, less humid airmass arriving for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 60s. Higher elevations may see lows drop into the 50s this weekend!