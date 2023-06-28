Good Wednesday. We will have mostly clear skies tonight, but we will see the humidity building late tonight into tomorrow. Thursday will heat to 94 for the high with the heat index in the upper 90s. There is a heat advisory for Jackson and DeKalb counties in Alabama Thursday as the heat index there could exceed 105. We will have some spotty afternoon storms. There is a low-end risk that one or two could produce damaging winds so we will be on the lookout for that.
Friday and Saturday will see highs ratchet to the upper 90s with the heat index climbing to about 108 each day. This is dangerous heat. Try to get stuff done in the morning or evening and remember frequent breaks and lots of water. Both days will also have the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday will be a little less hot, but we will still hit a humid high of 93. Some spotty storms are possible Sunday afternoon also.
The first half of next week will see temps back to normal around 90 each day with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon.
