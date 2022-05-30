Good Monday. It has been a warm and muggy Memorial Day and we will keep that trend going this week. This evening we will drop from the 80s into the 70s with mostly clear skies.
Tuesday will be pretty much a repeat with a high of 89 and a few spotty showers and storms. Wednesday will be another muggy one with a high of 91 and a stray pop up shower or storm.
Thursday a front moves in bringing more widespread showers and storms, but the high should still reach about 90.
Friday and Saturday will be cooler in the low 80s. We should also get a little bit of a break from the humidity.
Sunday will also be nice in the mid 80s, though we may also get one of those stray showers or storms.
We would do well to get some rainfall. Right now our area is in the "abnormally dry" category, but flirting with "moderate drought" status.
