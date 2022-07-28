Good morning, today will be mostly sunny and warm in the morning, hitting the mid-80s by noon. The afternoon will be partly sunny with increasing scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and lightning. In between any rain, it will be hot and humid once again with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Valley locations in the low 90s should have heat indices topping out from 100-102. Isolated storm activity will continue tonight with lows from about 70-75.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will have the greatest rain chances of the week. Showers and storms will range from scattered to likely across the area, peaking during the afternoon hours. There will still be periods of dry conditions, but you’ll certainly want to prepare for the rain/storm chances. Storms will be capable of torrential rain and brief gusty wind. As for high temperatures, Friday will reach the upper 80s to 90, Saturday near 88, and Sunday at 86.
Monday will stay in the mid-80s with a partly sunny sky and additional scattered storms. Tuesday and Wednesday will heat back up to the low 90s with more sunshine and only a few storms possible.