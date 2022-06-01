Good morning, today will be another hot and humid day with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s – 92 degrees in Chattanooga. Once again, there will be a small chance for a few spotty pop-up showers/storms this afternoon into evening, primarily along the higher elevations. For most, it’ll remain dry. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will have scattered showers and storms associated with a cold front. A few storms may become strong to marginally severe capable of producing damaging wind gusts. The general sustained wind for Thursday will most commonly come from the west at 5-15mph, gusting to around 20mph. Highs will be around 88.
Friday will then be on the cooler, less humid side of the cold front. It’ll become mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be fantastic with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Sunday will have a chance for a couple of isolated showers, but it still won’t be too hot with highs near 87. Then, Monday and Tuesday are back to 90 degrees with a few showers and storms.